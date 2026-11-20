Expand Brief Lives of the Ancient World: Rulers, Rebels, and Robbers, by Guy de la Bédoyère

In his latest book, archeologist-historian Guy de la Bédoyère looks back on people from the ancient world. He covers the spectrum of famous and obscure denizens from Egypt, Greece and Rome; populating his essays are men and women, rulers and functionaries, historians and philosophers, the enslaved and the free.

Many readers will enjoy his chapter on the irascible Diogenes, the Greek philosopher of cynicism, determined to deflate hypocrisy and call accepted norms to question. Then there’s Boudica, a tribal queen of indigenous Britain who led a revolt against Roman occupiers, failing but winning praise from Rome’s elite as a contrary force to the decadent Emperor Nero.

Bédoyère is frank on the subject of ancient history, admitting the paucity of hard evidence. What can be surmised is often based on unsubstantiated stories and enigmatic inscriptions. Nevertheless, those shards have become the foundation … not just of Western but of world civilization.

Get Brief Lives of the Ancient World on Amazon here.