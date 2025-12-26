Expand Chasing Down the Zombie Hunter: The True Story of a Small-Town Accountant, an Elite Group of Detectives, and Arizona’s Most Terrifying Cold Case by Troy A. Hillman

Cold cases and true crime have become profit centers in the info-entertainment industry, serving the desire for resolution and justice—or can it sometimes descend to crime porn?

Troy A. Hillman’s Chasing Down the Zombie Hunter is a true crime story about the cold case that obsessed him. The CPA-turned-cop-turned-author meticulously added up the facts years after the brutal ‘90s dismemberment-killing of two young women in Phoenix. Worth mentioning is that his inspiration for becoming a police officer came from TV cop shows such as “Hill Street Blues” and “Starsky and Hutch.” His narration of the investigation he helped lead reads like a season of “Bosch.”

What emerges is an account of painstaking follow-through leading up one blind alley after another, the psychological profiles and the teamwork that eventually leads to results. The details of a complicated police investigation is not unlike that of a CPA, but the details of Hillman’s case are nauseating. The perpetrator was, to put it mildly, one sick character.

Perhaps the best takeaway from Chasing Down the Zombie Hunter is the importance of DNA not only to identify the guilty but to eliminate suspects on a scientific basis. Some of the gut-level theories offered by Hillman and his colleagues early on would have ushered innocent men to the death house in earlier times.

