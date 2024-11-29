‘Children of Darkness and Light, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell: A Story of Murderous Faith’ by Lori Hellis

Expand Children of Darkness and Light by Lori Hellis

Lori Vallow was a mom who murdered her children. Found guilty at her 2023 trial in Idaho, the “bubbly blond” was tied to several subcultures, including toxic libertarianism, the “end-time” obsession of many self-styled Christians and dissident sects that emerged from the (Mormon) Church of Latter Day Saints.

Attorney Lori Heller walks readers through the case against Vallow and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, in her page-turning investigation. But she also dives into the belief systems that inspired the couple to kill. For many Americans, Mormonism means young “missionaries” in white shirts ringing doorbells, a relatively reasonable Republican senator and family values. While mainstream Latter Day Saints edged away from the faith’s early polygamy and “blood atonement” (aka death) for apostasy and other offenses, Vallow and Daybell are among the Mormon minority who adhere to a “fundamentalist” unreformed Mormonism. The couple met at an end-times convention, whose participants talked and trained for the apocalypse.

By the way, the world did not end in July 2020 as Vallow and Daybell predicted.

