Cocktails for the Apocalypse: Celebratory Libations for the End of the World by Jennifer McCartney

In an end-time kind of mood? Maybe Cocktails for the Apocalypse will lift your spirits. Author-mixologist Jennifer McCartney advises a well-stocked bar—alcohol can survive a power outage and fortify us through a blizzard. “Everything you buy from here on out should have a screwtop,” she adds. Who has time for a corkscrew during an earthquake or an air raid? She offers disaster-themed cocktail recipes: Mudslide, Prairie Fire, Monsoon Mule … “If you’ve got some [booze], share with your neighbor,” she writes. “Despite what zombie apocalypse films might tell you, survival is all about community when times are tough.”

