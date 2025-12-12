Expand 'Crick: A Mind in Motion' by Matthew Cobb

Albert Einstein may have worked out his groundbreaking theories in isolation. However, most scientists of the past century worked collaboratively, like DNA pioneer Francis Crick. Crick’s partner in genetic exploration, James Watson, was the other leading figure in a trans-Atlantic network of researchers who compiled their findings into the now familiar double-helix.

A Mind in Motion provides more life story than most of us will need as it summarizes through the ideas that gave rise to Crick-Watson’s uncovering of the structure of DNA. Matthew Cobb (University of Manchester) explores Crick’s character, personal life and influences, and emphasizes his contributions to neuroscience as well as his work on DNA. According to Cobb, Crick was “an intellectual magpie,” collecting other people’s ideas and building from them. The author maintains that while the double-helix was a collaborative discovery, only Crick drew out “the deep implications of the structure.” Crick was admirably willing to be proven wrong, holding that “the best way of discovering if an idea is correct is by exposing it to debate.”

The author obviously likes his subject but is willing to be critical, including of Crick’s flirtation with eugenics. He was, Cobb writes, “anything but dull,” citing his willingness to experiment with psychedelics and appreciation of Beat poetry. Adverse to publicity and hesitant even to be photographed, Crick has faded somewhat since his death in 2004. Cobb hopes his massive biography, falling just short of 600 pages, will elevate his profile.

