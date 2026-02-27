Expand Crucible of Light: Islam and the Forging of European Civilization, by Elizabeth Drayson

Historians have long acknowledged that European, that is to say, Western civilization has been influenced by Islamic civilization. While Roman Catholicism was Europe’s religious bedrock through the Middle Ages and into the Renaissance, Islamic cultures endowed the continent with the blueprint for gothic architecture, the knowledge growth enabled by paper and “Arabic” (actually Indian) numerals and the strategics skills of chess. Universities in Islamic Spain (al-Andalus) set the model for the Sorbonne and Oxford. Along with the Byzantine Empire, the Muslim world preserved the learning of ancient Greece and transmitted it to Western Europe, which had slid into backwardness with the fall of Rome.

Cambridge University historian Elizabeth Drayson restates all those points in Crucible of Light, directing her history toward a literate public at a time when Islamophobia and immigration anxiety threaten meaningful discourse in our misinformed digital epoch. She sometimes stretches her point to make a point, but the pillars of her thesis are solid. The often-fraught history of Christendom and Islam “is not just a story of war but also a story of dialogue and interaction, of extraordinary learning and creativity,” she writes.

