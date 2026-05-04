Expand Daniel Burnham and Louis Sullivan: Personal Histories of Two Icons of American Architecture, by Trygve Thoreson

Chicago became a laboratory for architecture in the late 1800s, a canvas for new ideas. Two of the architects who helped fill that canvas, Daniel Burnham and Louis Sullivan, are the subject of Trygve Thoreson’s dual biography.

Both were raised back east and came out west (when Chicago was still relatively west) seeking their fortunes. Burnham, 10 years older than Sullivan, was there when much of the city was consumed by the Great Fire of 1871, affording a lavish buffet of opportunities for architects. Sullivan came late to the feast but soon gained a reputation for originality for refusing to smother modern structures under unnecessary remnants of architectural history. Burnham was more the traditionalist. He designed most of 1893’s Chicago World’s Fair “in a rigidly controlled, mostly whitewashed classical style,” Thoreson writes. Sullivan designed the “extravagant, color-splashed Transportation Building that was, for many visitors, the most exciting architectural feature of the fair.”

Sullivan’s tutelage of Frank Lloyd Wright gained him a higher profile in history, but Burnham left his mark on urban planning, not only in the Windy City but as far away as San Francisco and the Philippines. Thoreson gets past the tendency to dichotomize the two Chicago architects, showing how their paths crossed and how New England Transcendentalism influenced both. The author’s epilogue is a tour of Chicago’s downtown, still defined in large measure by Burnham, Sullivan and their colleagues.

Get Personal Histories of Two Icons of American Architecture on Amazon here.