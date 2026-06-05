Expand Dead Funny: Telling Jokes in Hitler's Germany, by Rudolph Herzog

Are Jimmy Kimmell’s political jokes acts of resistance? If asked, Rudolph Herzog would say no. In his book about political humor in Nazi Germany, Dead Funny, Herzog asserts that “political jokes were not a form of resistance,” merely “a release valve for pent-up popular anger.” His thesis runs contrary to, among other things, recent scholarship on the slave states established by New World colonists, which resistance as anything establishing personal agency and reluctance to internalize the status quo.

Jokes did not overthrow Hitler, it’s true, but neither did the braver actors of resistance who circulated anti-Nazi zines or provided intelligence to the Allies or plotted a coup. The efficient Nazi police state rounded up those resisters and executed them. Humor was harder to prevent, and yet, as Herzog, some Germans did face charges for the jokes they told.

Despite its thesis, Dead Funny is a lucidly composed and informative peek into Nazi Germany from the bottom of the inside—the everyday grumbles of everyday people. That most of their jokers were at least tacitly complicit with the regime is true but condemning them from the comfortable hindsight of history is easier than living in a state of terror.

Get Dead Funny on Amazon here.