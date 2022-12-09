December is the Month for Milwaukee Authors

× Expand Image: olhahladiy - Getty Images Christmas reading a book by the fireplace

'Brewtown Tales: More Stories from Milwaukee and Beyond' by John Gurda

December is a wonderful month for booklovers. Both giving and receiving books is a tradition for many during the holiday season. If you struggle with choosing a book to get for someone else, here are a few local authors who will be appearing to talk about their new books, and/or sign copies of their work. Take some time to check them out, and you may discover the perfect gift for the reader on your list.

Milwaukee historian John Gurda will be appearing at the Milwaukee County Historical Society on December 11, noon-1:30 p.m. and at Boswell Books on December 17, 2 p.m., to sign copies of his latest work. Brewtown Tales: More Stories from Milwaukee and Beyond is a wonderful collection of essays, stories, and other gems from his long-running Journal Sentinel Sunday column. Bonus: a signed copy of Brewtown Tales could make an excellent gift for Milwaukeeans of all ages and walks of life on your list. No need for registration for either of these free events.

'The Widowmaker' by Hannah Morrissey

Wisconsin author Hannah Morrissey will be appearing in conversation with Carissa Greve, at Boswell Books, on December 12, 6:30 p.m., to talk about her second book The Widowmaker. The book’s heroine, photographer Morgan Mori, returns home to Black Harbor, Wisconsin after receiving a cryptic note. When photographing a holiday party, she witnesses a murder that leads to a clue to mysterious cold case. The Widowmaker could be the perfect gift for your favorite mystery-lover. To register for this free event, click here.

Photo: rachelkapelkedale.com Rachel Kapelke-Dale Rachel Kapelke-Dale

The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music serves as a fitting location for Boswell books to host Rachel Kapelke-Dale, author of The Ingenue, in conversation with Brynn Teaman. at 6:30 p.m. on December 13. The Ingenue tells the story of a former piano prodigy, Saskia Kreis, who comes home after her mother’s untimely death only to discover that her family’s gothic mansion home in Milwaukee has been bequeathed to a man with whom Saskia shares a complicated past instead of to herself. Shifting between past and present, The Ingenue packs plenty of suspense, mystery, and fairytale making it a compelling gift for anyone who likes books that explore difficult relationships. Register here for this free event.

Photo: grandmabooksworld.com Raejean Kanter Raejean Kanter

Local author Raejean Kanter has two new books available this holiday season and will be appearing at area Sendik’s grocery stores to sign her book Who Held the Door Open? about female mentorship and a holiday children’s book Some Call Me Santa Too! about how children around the world celebrate Christmas. To view Kanter’s appearance schedule click here.

Special Note: Calling all Milwaukee County High School Juniors who enjoy poetry:

If you are a written and spoken word enthusiast and are passionate about civic/social issues you may want to apply to become Milwaukee’s next Youth Poet Laureate. This initiative was started by Woodland Pattern and their partners, offering the winner opportunities to perform around the city, compete at regional and national events, earn a $500 scholarship, receive a paid summer internship at Woodland Pattern and a week-long mentorship from a former youth poet laureate, as well as ongoing support from Woodland Pattern throughout your senior year/laureateship. If this sounds like something you or someone you know would be interested.