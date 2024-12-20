‘Deeper Blues: The Life, Songs, and Salvation of Cornbread Harris’ by Andrea Swensson

Expand Deeper Blues by Andrea Swensson

A generation before the emergence of Prince, Minneapolis enjoyed an active Black music scene, albeit one that drew little notice beyond the Twin Cities. One of its key players, pianist James “Cornbread” Harris jr., went from ‘50s R&B to all-around entertainer and back around to the blues. He is credited for playing on Minnesota’s first rock and roll record (1955). Andrea Swensson compiled an oral history of his long life and career over several years of interviews. A beloved local figure, Harris is of interest beyond the Twin Cities for his son, James Harris III, better known as producer Jimmy Jam. The younger Harris got his start playing drums for his father’s bands and was interviewed for Deeper Blues.

Get Deeper Blues at Amazon here.