DeWitt Clinton’s Poetry of Anxiety

The Wisconsin author will read from his latest collection at Boswell Books.

by

The alone time during the early months of the pandemic fostered many creative projects across all media. Among them is the just-published collection by the prolific Southeast Wisconsin poet DeWitt Clinton. When & If consists of poems published in various periodicals in the early years of the present decade. Clinton is professor emeritus of English at UW-Whitewater and has authored numerous chapbooks and five previous full-length collections. He will read from When & If at 6:30 p.m., Friday Nov. 7 at Boswell Book Company. 

In his introduction, Clinton wrote, “These poems are more of a complaint without the artifice of art.” He explains, “I was pretty certain that I was not creating art as we usually define it, with borders or stanzas, in order for readers to know they are reading ‘poetry.’ These poems are more of a one-way conversation … Perhaps the poems are less a rambling on and on, and more of what I call circular thinking, starting out at one line, circling, drifting, wandering, wondering away, and then, exhausted, finding some closure. Or it could very well be the overheard ramblings of a patient with a therapist.” 

Not every poem in When & If was written during the pandemic, “but yes, most of the poems evolve out of a terrible fear and anxiety for catching Covid, and as well, many are also written as my wife's health and life were fading away,” he says. “She'd often ask how could I write under the circumstances of her slow dying, and I never quite knew how to answer her, but I did know that writing these poems helped immensely as they helped sort out an almost paralysis as a constant care giver.”    

Is it fair to call the collection a meditation on mortality? “Hopefully not morbid, but these poems are like meditations on death and dying, and fading memory as well, something which I hope an audience can connect with as nearly all readers have had some contact/connection with a dear friend or relative who has died in a pandemic, or an illness or disease,” DeWitt says. “Keep in mind I never once thought I'd be writing anything like these poems, so I was just following something that was, and still is, a mystery.” 