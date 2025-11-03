DeWitt Clinton’s Poetry of Anxiety

Expand When & If: New Poems by DeWitt Clinton

The alone time during the early months of the pandemic fostered many creative projects across all media. Among them is the just-published collection by the prolific Southeast Wisconsin poet DeWitt Clinton. When & If consists of poems published in various periodicals in the early years of the present decade. Clinton is professor emeritus of English at UW-Whitewater and has authored numerous chapbooks and five previous full-length collections. He will read from When & If at 6:30 p.m., Friday Nov. 7 at Boswell Book Company.

In his introduction, Clinton wrote, “These poems are more of a complaint without the artifice of art.” He explains, “I was pretty certain that I was not creating art as we usually define it, with borders or stanzas, in order for readers to know they are reading ‘poetry.’ These poems are more of a one-way conversation … Perhaps the poems are less a rambling on and on, and more of what I call circular thinking, starting out at one line, circling, drifting, wandering, wondering away, and then, exhausted, finding some closure. Or it could very well be the overheard ramblings of a patient with a therapist.”

Not every poem in When & If was written during the pandemic, “but yes, most of the poems evolve out of a terrible fear and anxiety for catching Covid, and as well, many are also written as my wife's health and life were fading away,” he says. “She'd often ask how could I write under the circumstances of her slow dying, and I never quite knew how to answer her, but I did know that writing these poems helped immensely as they helped sort out an almost paralysis as a constant care giver.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Is it fair to call the collection a meditation on mortality? “Hopefully not morbid, but these poems are like meditations on death and dying, and fading memory as well, something which I hope an audience can connect with as nearly all readers have had some contact/connection with a dear friend or relative who has died in a pandemic, or an illness or disease,” DeWitt says. “Keep in mind I never once thought I'd be writing anything like these poems, so I was just following something that was, and still is, a mystery.”