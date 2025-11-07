Expand Dinosaurs: Exploring Prehistoric Life and Geological Time by Rachel Ignotofsky

The subtitle of author-illustrator Rachel Ignotofsky’s latest adventure in graphic nonfiction tells the story. Her book is really about Prehistoric Life and Geological Time. Dinosaurs were dominant for only 165 million of the Earth’s 4.5 billion years. With playfully colorful illustrations and text, Ignotofsky whisks readers across eons when our planet scarcely resembled the world we now inhabit through mass extinctions and climate upheavals triggered by volcanoes and tectonic shifts. When an asteroid struck the Earth, killing 80% of life, rat-like mammals were among the survivors. But yes, Ignotofsky devotes many pages to the great reptiles and their many varieties, feathered or horned, herbivores or carnivores, in a fun lesson in geology and evolution.

