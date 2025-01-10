‘Disenchanting Albert the Great: The Life and Afterlife of a Medieval Magician’ by David J. Collins

Expand Disenchanting Albert the Great by David J. Collins

While many of his contemporaries with similar interests were burned at the stake, Albert the Great (1200-1280) retained the full respect of the Roman Catholic Church and was eventually canonized. He was a theologian and philosopher who often referred to magic with a knowing air. In Disenchanting Albert the Great, Georgetown University’s David J. Collins summarizes the varied and conflicting understandings of Albert’s work, a project complicated by a welter of books falsely ascribed to the medieval philosopher. According to Collins, Albert understood “magic” as the laws of the universe as yet unexplained—as well as the diabolical interventions he condemned. For Albert, much of what he called “magical” can be defined as the “knowable unknowables” of the natural world.

