Don’t Say Please: The Oral History of Die Kreuzen by Sahan Jayasuriya

Sahan Jayasuriya was born too late to see Milwaukee’s Die Kreuzen play live. So, he did the next best thing: he wrote a book about the band, Don’t Say Please: The Oral History of Die Kreuzen.

Drawn from interviews with members, people important to the band’s evolution and others who speak about the group’s influence, Jayasuriya presents a fully rounded perspective on a local band that achieved worldwide acclaim.

From the band’s beginnings as The Stellas to their 1992 swan song at UW-Milwaukee, Jayasuriya gets the stories from Keith Brammer, Brian Egeness, Dan Kubinski and Erik Tunison as well as insights from collaborators Richard Kohl and Beezer Hill, as well as producers Butch Vig, the late Steve Albini and many more. Jayasuriya puts the reader in van for long rides and in the studio as the group records four albums and four EPS.

Sahan Jayasuriya and Keith Brammer will talk about Don’t Say Please: The Oral History of Die Kreuzen at Boswell Book Company on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. More info here boswellbooks.com/upcoming-events

Buy Don't Say Please on Amazon here.