E.G. Nadeau’s ‘American Renewal’

Expand © Luc Nadeau Trump and Lady Liberty "Trump and the Statue of Liberty" illustrated by Luc Nadeau, the illustrator of "American Renewal."

In 2025 and 2026, E.G. Nadeau wrote a series of essays for the Shepherd Express. Nadeau collected those essays and a postscript for his new book, American Renewal. Written with scathing analysis leavened with humor, American Renewal includes chapters with titles such as “Is There a Method to Trump’s Global Trade War Madness?” and “Would You Buy an Autographed Bible from This Man?”

A Green Bay native, Nadeau went to Harvard and served in the Peace Corps before returning to Wisconsin where he graduated from Madison with a Ph.D. in sociology. “I have spent over 50 years researching, developing, teaching and writing about cooperatives and cooperation more generally in the United States and internationally,” he said. Along with authoring several books on coops, he founded Cooperative Development Services in 1985, an organization dedicated to helping coops become profitable and sustainable.

Nadeau was outraged by the 2024 reelection of a twice-impeached president who tried to overturn the results of the previous election. “An additional set of outrages for me were the ways he corrupted his second term as president right from the start through blatantly illegal actions, including his cryptocurrency involvement, profiteering off of inauguration committee funding, the personal and family gains he made on his first trip to the Middle East, etc., etc.

“Both my sons, Luc and Isaac, who were integrally involved in preparing the book for publication, were also appalled by these and other self-serving actions by Trump and those around him.”

Luc provided illustrations for his father’s Shepherd Express columns, and his colored drawings are included in American Renewal.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Chronicle of Corruption

Given the number of offensive episodes and statements committed by the current administration, how did Nadeau pick the particular themes for each essay?

“We started out in a somewhat chronological order, as exemplified by the three sets of corrupt actions cited above, and then, via an informal Team Nadeau vetting process, picked other scandals to focus on,” he explained. “There were so many to choose from that we sometimes had trouble picking the worst ones to write and illustrate next.”

American Renewal’s title suggests hope. Nadeau caps the essay collection with a newly written chapter, “Pragmatic Progressive Solutions to America’s Problems.”

“The definition I give to pragmatic progressivism in the introduction to the book is: ‘an approach to political change that strives to carry out social reforms, increase economic equality, advance public welfare, enhance the quality of the physical environment, and address similar goals using realistic, achievable strategies,’” he says

In that final chapter, Nadeau cites “several recent polls in which about 80% of respondents emphasize ‘solving local problems and the importance of pragmatically improving quality of life, especially at the local community level.’ So, yes, I think that the majority of American voters are indeed pragmatic progressives.”