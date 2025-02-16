Expand Edifice by Andrzez Klimowski

Edward Gorey came to mind while reading the elliptical narrative of the graphic story Edifice. And yet, Edifice’s strange sequence of events, illustrated in black and white, comes from a distinct sensibility and visual style. Author-artist Andrzez Klimowski, the London-reared child of Polish refugees, imagines a city in an unidentified European land. The setting is largely inside an apartment building inhabited by people of various social standings. Hallucination, madness and bad dreams punctuate and threaten the ongoing preparations for the annual salon the apartment of the building’s wealthiest tenant. A dark cloud threatens the power grid, the television brings bad news (cryptic references to Ukraine?) and the film screening at the nearest cinema? It’s Nosferatu, and probably not the remake. Klimowski’s pencil drawings are stark yet welcoming, engaging the eye as well as the imagination.

Get Edifice at Amazon here.