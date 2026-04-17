Expand Elegy in Blue, by Mark Helprin

Day in, day out, every human participates in the joy and struggle, triumph and tribulation, love and kindness (and everything in between and outside) that defines our daily lives. To live is to try and to fail and fail and fail and sometimes succeed.

Mark Helprin’s newest novel, Elegy in Blue, touches on our precarious existence as human beings and how one finds meaning in the strife and struggle, beauty and compassion that defines the mix of moments we call life. Above all Helprin elaborates on the love by which we give and receive that often defines a life.

Set in Brooklyn, the book demonstrates the battle to find meaning in life through an octogenarian narrator, unnamed and almost washed into the unknown; his family has been killed, house burned and reputation ruined. Despite this, he maintains himself, the only thing that cannot be taken from him, the spirit that remains no matter the shade of blue that marks the sky.

Similar to the work of Viktor Frankl, Helprin’s narrator is sustained by the love of his wife, who although was killed, stays closest in his heart. The story moves forward only at intervals describing the love of his life in the midst of explaining what may seem a predicament, but the narrator assures is just his destiny; “No photograph could do justice to [Clare’s] expressions; her gentle, knowing, forgiving skepticism; her rock-solid, calming assurance; the way she would turn her head and a tress of hair that she had tolerated hanging down in front of her face would be swept back and around, revealing a trusting, expectant smile; her patience and affection when I pulled her away from her work and into the garden to see something I had discovered.”

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Less present, but also steady is his internal monologue on cultural commentary, criticizing unkempt and prolific displays of modernity and political and social culture; “These days you see thousands of lesser Wall Street and Midtown Moguls stranded in tie-ups through which the humblest messengers slice like a bicycle—mounted lighting bolts. Moguls in SUV’s miss a lot and look as clueless as if they’re going to Junior prom.”

Elegy in Blue takes the reader through the narrator’s journey, one of internal peace, despair, compassion, agency and more than anything, love. Thus, like the ever-changing blue of the sky and waters, our lives take on various shades, reflections and styles and Elegy in Blue philosophizes and explores these different moments.

Helprin’s work is no doubt a beautiful novel, a piece that leads to more questions than answers. A work of emotion in a world often dominated by bottom lines, statistics and passion-selling, unfettered ambition, combinations of which hurt our souls. Deftly written to convey the details of individual emotions and reflections of memories, it summons the idea of a world led by one's heart and conscience. Whether the reader agrees with the political underpinnings of his criticisms or not, they can find solace and wonder in the emotionally evocative writing that Helprin demonstrates, just like the colors of blue that come from down from the sky and light our lives.

Get Elegy in Blue on Amazon here.