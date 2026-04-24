Expand Encyclopedia of Rock and Roll 1944-1964, By David Luhrssen and Michael Larson

The table of contents begins with Johnny Ace and Hank Ballard, includes Ahmet Ertegun, Esquerita, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and concludes with Link Wray. Shepherd Express Managing Editor David Luhrssen and Michael Larson’s latest collaboration, Encyclopedia of Rock and Roll 1944-1964, is a series of snapshot history lessons offering a more inclusive view than typical thumbnail, condensed versions. While it would be silly to ignore the contributions of figures like the Beach Boys and Dick Clark, rock and roll was always about way more than white guys, as artists and power brokers.

Why 1944? It was the year a musician’s union strike ended and economics winnowed big bands into smaller groups ala Louis Jordan—a format in which self-contained rock and roll combos would come to thrive. Why 1964? The Beatles and the English Invasion would be a seismic shift, but in the shadow years after pioneers slipped from the charts (Chuck Berry’s legal troubles, Little Richard sees the light, Buddy Holley’s ill-fated coin toss), there was plenty of interesting music to be heard; Brill Building pop, girl groups, surf sounds and Phil Spector’s empire all still hold up to aural scrutiny. Each artist entry concludes with a list of essential songs. The question here, does the timeline of the title imply another volume?

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