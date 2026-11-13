Expand Everything is Everything: Tom Wilson and Pop Music in 1966, by Steven E. Jones

Everything is Everything is not a biography of Tom Wilson, even though the entrepreneurial record producer is at the heart of the Venn diagrams drawn by Steven E. Jones. The author’s focus is 1966, esteemed by him (with good reason) as a peak year for popular (and non-popular) music. Wilson was there, in the studio with artists as diverse as Sun Ra and Simon & Garfunkel, Frank Zappa and the Velvet Underground.

Among other events of 1966 was the debut on ABC of “Batman,” a show that left a deep impression on Jones, just a kid at the time. The Caped Crusader appears often in Everything is Everything. He was no Dark Knight but a campy embodiment of ‘60s Pop Art, all Zap! all Pow! No time for morose reflection! Roy Lichtenstein should have directed an episode, and Pete Townsend should have written the theme. The musical task fell instead to a swing era tunesmith, Neal Hefti, who penned a plausible imitation of rock and roll. Several albums cashed in on the “Batman” craze. Wilson’s, released under the name Dan & Dale, had a surprising cast of uncredited sessionmen including members of the Blues Project and Sun Ra’s Arkestra. The album opens with a Hammond organ riff that “sounds exactly like Sun Ra,” Jones writes. Maybe we’ll never know for sure if it was him.

Wilson produced both the Arkestra and the Blues Project, two bands inhabiting bins on opposite ends of the record store (if not the solar system). Sun Ra led a swing orchestra into outer space, a pioneer of Afrofuturism. The Blues Project was a Jewish band aware and uncomfortable with their role in repackaging Black music for a predominately white audience. Wilson was Black and didn’t seem to mind. Sun Ra’s trippy music and presentation was deemed psychedelic by some listeners, and the Project sought their own “authenticity” by using blues as their jumping point into psychedelia. They converge in one of Jones’ many Venn diagrams.

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The meaning and value of authenticity is a question that overhangs much of Everything is Everything. In musical terms, Jones traces the concept to the elusive quest by early 20th century folklorists to find the “real America” in songs. Their search overspilled into the folk-blues revival and “continued to drive pop musicians, listeners, producers, and decision-makers in the music industry.” Jones is on the side that says authenticity is an ideology, even a product to be manufactured.

But as with any concept, the idea gets tangled in definitions and nuances. Jones claims Sun Ra’s authenticity “was a matter of being true to his own highly constructed and imagined artistic vision.” Was he authentically Saturnian? The Velvet Underground, he rightly adds, “came to define authentic underground music.” So what’s wrong with authenticity and who gets to decide what’s inauthentic?

Jones is more interesting when he explores the unexpected connections threaded through the music and pop culture of (circa) 1966. He finds affinities between the Arkestra’s Strange Strings and the oddball instrumentation of the jug bands that had recently populated New York’s folk scene (Sun Ra lived on the Lower East Side) and had mutated into folk-rock and psychedelic rock. Jones describes “genre overlay, the creation of a sonic collage in pursuit of a power greater than individual genres could provide.”

Through it all, Wilson was one line that connected many dots. Schooled in ‘50s jazz, he had big ears and an imagination to match. He understood the multiple strands Zappa brought together in Freak Out. Everything is Everything’s final chapter is on The Monkees, an act Wilson had nothing to do with, but … Zappa guested on their TV show (which debuted in 1966) and Jones contends that Wilson’s views on production can illuminate The Monkees’ transformation from a manufactured product into a creative project. He quotes Wilson: “everyone involved with the process of producing and purveying records is creative, or should be.” As Wilson liked to say, “Everything is everything.”

Jones sometimes stretches his chronology to make a point. One example: Sun Ra’s Strange Strings was recorded in 1965 and released in 1967. Of course, categorizing human events according to the Gregorian calendar is arbitrary, yet people need helpful categories to organize our perceptions. Jones makes a good case for perceiving that something strange and special occurred in 1966 (and adjacent months).

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