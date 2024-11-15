‘Extra! Extra! Eat All About It: Recipes and Culinary Curiosities from Historic Wisconsin Newspapers’ by Jane Conway and Randi Julia Ramsden

Expand Extra! Extra! Eat All About It

Recipes have been published in newspapers at least as long ago as the 19th century. While working on a project to digitize back issues of Badger State papers, many of them long defunct, the authors became fascinated with recipes they found. Parboiled onions stuffed with meat and baked in a paper bag? They discovered that one in a 1912 issue of the Manitowoc Pilot and included it in their book, Extra! Extra! Eat All About It.

“The majority of recipes in these pages will likely seem unusual to the contemporary palate,” they warn. But why not consider expanding that palate through culinary time travel? Long before Julia Child, Wisconsin housewives were given tips on “French” recipes with the implication of turning the ordinary into the extraordinary. Example, the “Eggs a la Mode” from a 1919 Wisconsin Weekly Blade were basically fried sunny side up with white vinegar and a sprinkle of paprika and parsley. The “Twentieth Century Salad” (Wauwatosa Leader, 1911) still sounds tasty today with its mélange of egg yolks, oranges, grapes, pecans and whipping cream.

Extra! Extra! Incudes many fun historical sidelights, including the challenges of preparing and storing food before electricity was introduced into kitchens

