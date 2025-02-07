Expand F. Scott Fitzgerald: A Composite Biography edited by Niklas Salmose and David Rennie

The Great Gatsby is probably the great American novel of the past century. F. Scott Fitzgerald’s themes of wealth and reinvention endure, and his words remain fresh. More has been written about Fitzgerald than the author was able to write in his lifetime, cut short by alcohol abuse at age 44.

The editors of F. Scott Fitzgerald: A Composite Biography came up with a relatively novel idea. Why not divvy up the author’s life among two dozen Fitzgerald authorities, each essayist covering two years or so? The format provides a brisk overview whose modest objective is “a partial, not a definitive assessment” of Fitzgerald’s life and stories. The multiple perspectives aren’t contradictory but complementary, bringing different eyes to a life already well documented by the novelist himself. Fitzgerald and his wife, Zelda, left behind a trove of letters and journals along with their often painfully autobiographical articles and fiction.

