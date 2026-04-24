Expand Gilgamesh, translated by Simon Armitage

One of the last century’s great poets, Rainer Maria Rilke, proclaimed Gilgamesh “stupendous,” adding that reading it is “the greatest thing that can happen to a person.” No small praise for a poem written c. 2000 BCE, before Homer or the Psalms. Was Rilke last to think Gilgamesh had literary rather than archeological merit? Not if the spate of recent translations from the dead language of Gilgamesh’s anonymous authors is any measure. A dozen have appeared since 1960, the latest by the former poet laureate of the United Kingdom, Simon Armitrage.

In his introduction, Armitrage outlines the known history of a poem with many missing pieces. For thousands of years, Gilgamesh was forgotten, buried beneath the rocky sand of Iraq until the 1850s, when the clay cuneiform tablets were uncovered by British archeologists and shipped to London. Decades passed before the jumbled tablets were translated and reassembled, albeit some tablets were never found. Gilgamesh attracted popular notice with its Noah-like story of a great deluge and other biblical analogies. Despite a century and a half of labor, “only about two-thirds of the poem can be confidently restored,” Armitrage writes.

In its elliptical way, Gilgamesh is a hero’s quest for the secret of immortality, a gift that eludes the flawed seeker. Gilgamesh is a tale of devoted friendship as well as love and loss, accompanied by the oft-failed intervention of the Mesopotamian gods who act as the seemingly random interruptions of anticipated outcomes.

Armitrage doesn’t pretend fluency in Akkadian cuneiform and relies on the scholarship and translations of his predecessors. His Gilgamesh retains the ancient strangeness of its narrative and allusions whose archetypes continue to haunt our dreams, desires and fears. Armitrage calls Gilgamesh “a poem in a permanent state of evolution” as scholars and translators apply themselves to the jigsaw of broken clay tablets. He succeeds in his goal of producing a historically informed version “that speaks to the widest readership” in the present day. Is reading Gilgamesh “the greatest thing that can happen to a person?” You be the judge.

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