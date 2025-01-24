Expand Grimm and Grimmer: Classic Fairy Tales Rebooted by Mark Russell and Alicja Kocurek

Eisner Award-winning comic book writer Mark Russell turns to the Brothers Grimm for material and serves the results with relish. As he explains in his introduction, the Grimm fairy tales aren’t suitable for bedtime lullabies. Sensitivity police alert: their tales depict a world of violence and cruelty, where the powerful exercise malice against the weak. Life is paradoxical, yet justice often prevails in the end and life lessons are vividly rendered. Examples: the greed of Rapunzel’s parents has unwanted consequences. “The Boy Who Didn’t Know Fear” displays the mixed results of blindness to danger. Russel has some fun with his retellings. In “Rapunzel,” the sorceress “suddenly appeared—using her patented fireball entrance.” Polish artist Alicja Kocurek provides the illustrations.

