Have a Little Faith: The John Hiatt Story (Chicago Review Press), by Michael Elliott

Have a Little Faith: The John Hiatt Story

Following several false starts, John Hiatt found his voice and used his gift as a songwriter to articulate complicated emotions of love, heartbreak and hope. Have a Little Faith is a highly personal account from an omnivorous lover of music, No Depressions’ Michael Elliott. Like most musicians of his age, Hiatt was inspired by seeing Elvis and The Beatles on TV but was also nourished by the influence of Black radio. As Elliott shows, Hiatt was a promising singer-songwriter before finding his groove in the ‘80s with a contemporary take on roots rock. There is a Milwaukee connection via Howie Epstein who played bass in Hiatt’s band before becoming a Heartbreaker and a go-to session player. Have a Little Faith includes the testimonials of many Hiatt fans in high musical places, including the author of the book’s forward, Elvis Costello.