Expand Historic Catholic Churches of Milwaukee by Al Dickensen

Arcadia Publishing’s “Images of America” series has included many slender books on towns, neighborhoods and aspects of life in Wisconsin. The latest, by local writer Al Dickensen, catalogues Historic Catholic Churches of Milwaukee.

He defines terms in the introduction. “Each parish founded between 1838 and 1940 is featured in this book”—as long as photographs can be found. Dickensen summarizes the history of Catholics in the city, largely immigrant stories of Poles, Germans, Irish, Italians and others who came to Protestant America in numbers, often seeking opportunities denied in their homelands. Much of Dickensen’s information is delivered in long captions, given the photographic emphasis of the “Images” series. He touches on issues succinctly: the controversy over Archbishop Weakland’s modernization of St. John; the renovation of St. George, whose Lebanese congregants eventually removed Westernized elements to conform with Eastern rite traditions.

The one frustration with Historic Catholic Churches of Milwaukee comes down to the “Images of America” format: the beauty of older sanctuaries such as St. Josaphat or St. Stanislaus, inside and out, demands larger pages in full color.

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