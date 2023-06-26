'Hit Girls' Book Event at Cactus Club

'Hit Girls' by Jen B. Larson

Jen B. Larson’s book, Hit Girls: Women of Punk in the USA, 1975-1983, moved off the printed page for an event Sunday at Cactus Club. Joined onstage by Stoney Rivera of Milwaukee’s Dummy Club (one of three Milwaukee groups included in the book) and moderator Christina Ward of publisher Feral House, Larson spoke about some of her subjects and how the prism of time has renegotiated their importance. She also noted the challenges of limiting the book’s scope—a problem which just might be remedied with a follow up. Rivera’s first-person accounts of travelling in the southern United States decades ago, always on guard to comments and attitudes, underscored her tenacity as an artist.