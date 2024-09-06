Homes of Quiet Elegance: A Collection of Recent Works’ by Wade Weissman Architecture by Wade Weissman with Henrika Dyck Taylor

Expand Homes of Quiet Elegance by Wade Weissman

Don’t look to Wade Weissman if you want to live in a glass box or a white cube. The Milwaukee-based architect designs dwellings for clients around the country with an eye for a richer patina of history. His latest coffee table book is a lavishly produced and illustrated look at 11 recently completed projects in styles ranging from stately Georgian to comfortably rustic. Among the showpieces are a recreated Spanish mission-style hacienda in California and a midcentury home overlooking Lake Michigan rehabbed for 21st century values. Weissman draws from the past and looks to the future. One imagines his homes could endure for centuries.

