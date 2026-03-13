Expand How Great Ideas Happen: The Hidden Steps Behind Breakthrough Success, by George Newman

Despite all that loose talk about “creatives,” as if they form a caste unto themselves, everyone is inherently able to be creative. Many of us just don’t know how. George Newman steps in with a few handy tips. In How Great Ideas Happen, the University of Toronto professor of management, argues, persuasively, that creativity is “not a rare gift but a universal human capacity waiting to be unlocked through exploration and connection.” Creativity is less a matter of inventing something new than finding (a la Plato?) what’s already there.

Newman breaks the creative process into four stages: where to search, organizing your search, unearthing promising ideas and choosing which ideas to pursue. He dismisses the old legend of the solitary genius and points out that creativity is often collaborative—or reached from the shoulders of past achievements.

Get How Great Ideas Happen on Amazon here.