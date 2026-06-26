Expand How It Feels to be Alive: Encounters with Art and Ourselves, by Megan O’Grady

Megan O’Grady has thought a lot about art, and a lot about herself, and the two streams converge throughout How It Feels to be Alive. Our responses to a work of art and our understanding of the artist behind it can become a register for ourselves—for understanding our emotions and experiences. O’Grady, whose work has appeared in the New Yorker and the New York Times, lets us into the worlds of several artists (and her own life) in essays that stir reflection on how visual art not only can mirror appearances but explore their transcendence. Special case study: Agnes Martin, whose form-effacing minimalism was in stress with her fascination with the order imposed (on a messy life?) by the grid patterns she experienced while living in New York.

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