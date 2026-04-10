Expand How to Build a Haunted House, by Caitlin Blackwell Baines

Ghost stories have been written since literature began, and the scribes of ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia were inventing nothing new. The haunted house, however, is a relatively recent entry in the chronicle of human imagination. Caitlin Blackwell Baines dates it from the 1764 publication of The Castle of Otranto, Horace Walpole’s novel that fostered the trend toward all things gothic and laid the building blocks for what we see when “haunted house” comes to mind. From Walpole on, haunted houses were usually gloomy old places harboring shadowy secrets.

The author, an art historian, says she never saw a ghost, but has felt the weird presence of certain places. Before Otranto, and even today in other cultures ghosts travel, haunting people more than places. As Baines writes, “Our version of the haunted house is really just a reflection of the way many of us live today, a warped mirror image of the average single-family home,” albeit average families don’t live in castles or manors, How to Build a Haunted House is an enjoyable survey of particular sites and a chatty, agnostic commentary on the paranormal.

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