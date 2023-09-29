I Am Stan: A Graphic Biography of the Legendary Stan Lee, by Tom Scioli

'I Am Stan' by Tom Scioli

Why not compose a biography of the man behind Iron Man, Black Panther and Spider-Man in his preferred format? I Am Stan is a graphic biography of Stan Lee, the mastermind of Marvel Comics even if—as the book acknowledges—much of the work was executed by other hands. The Eisner Award-nominated author, Tom Scioli, makes cinematic use of the graphic form, telling a long story in fast montages of text and image. The major players in Lee’s life, including partner Jack Kirby, artist Steve Ditko and wife Joan, are all given supporting roles. The reference notes at I Am Stan’s end show that Scioli’s lively account is closely based on a true story.