I Got You Babe: Cher, A Celebration by Annie Zeleski

'I Got You Babe: A Celebration of Cher' by Annie Zaleski

Sonny and Cher, underdogs? The breezy new career overview of Cher reminds us that their colorful clothes and long hair set them apart in the mid-‘60s, even in LA. According to author Annie Zeleski, “they were kicked out of restaurants and refused service at certain hotels,” incidents that inspired the lyrics of their hit “I Got You Babe.” Cher’s divorce with Sonny Bono wasn’t the end but the beginning of a career that kept her at the top of the pop chart and in Hollywood.

Cher took home a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her role as Loretta in Moonstruck (1987), the smash hit MGM almost refused to release. With enough gold records and awards to fill a lifetime, Cher moved into exercise videos springing from her bestseller Cher Forever Fit (1991). And yes, she had flamboyant fashion sense.

I Got You Babe is gorgeously illustrated with color photos from all aspects of her career—including that gelato brand marketed under her name. Cyndi Lauper provides the forward, describing Cher as disciplined, pleasant and “just cool,” characteristics not necessarily associated with stars. I Got You Babe tells her story thematically from childhood through her 2024 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

