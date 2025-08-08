Expand In-Law Country: How Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, and their Circle Fashioned a New Kind of Country Music, 1968-1985 by Geoffrey Hines 'In-Law Country: How Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, and their Circle Fashioned a New Kind of Country Music, 1968-1985' by Geoffrey Hines

“If rock was about the romanticism of youth, country was about the realities of adulthood,” writes Geoffrey Hines. His pathfinding book, In-Law Country, examines the amorphous trend growing out of the ‘60s as young country-oriented writers-singers embraced the lyrical sophistication of Bob Dylan and the beat of the British Invasion to express their own experiences.

Emmylou Harris is a central figure in his thesis, a protégé of Gram Parsons, the country-steeped guitarist who helped tilt The Byrds toward country-rock with Sweetheart of the Rodeo (1968). It was the Byrds’ worst-selling album to date, but not unlike the very different Velvet Underground and Nico, “it proved a conversion experience for many of the critics and musicians who heard it.” Rejected by the Nashville establishment and only half-embraced by hippies, Sweetheart opened the door toward reimagining country music’s possibilities. Harris stepped through that door, as did Rodney Crowell, Rick Skaggs, Rosanne Cash, Guy and Susanna Clark and eventually Steve Earle and Lyle Lovett.

Hines coins the term “in-law country” because several key players were married couples and most of them wrote of the demands of marriage in an age when women expected full partnership, not subservience. From 1970-89, the “in-laws” were able “to take country traditions that had gone out of style on country radio, blend them with rock and folk innovations that had never been accepted in that format, and turn them into hits.”

