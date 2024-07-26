Expand Jerusalem through the Ages: From its Beginnings to the Crusades by Jodi Magness

Archeology isn’t an objective science, Jodi Magness insists at the start of Jerusalem through the Ages. And nowhere is the subject mor fraught with conflicting interpretations than in the Holy Land, especially its capital, Jerusalem. Religious sectarians, political ideologues and cultural nationalists all have a stake in the history of a city sacred to the world’s major monotheisms.

Magness, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, responds to the challenge with careful scholarship built on granular archeological data correlated with ancient and medieval texts and contextualized within the rise and fall of the empires that ruled the city. Many old chronicles have been partially validated by archeological discoveries in a city that has stood for 5,000 years.

Get Jerusalem through the Ages at Amazon here.