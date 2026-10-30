Expand Jesse Jackson: The Last Interview and Other Conversations, Introduction by Al Sharpton

Relatively little was heard from Jesse Jackson after his 2017 diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. The man once central to the Civil Rights Movement granted a final interview to the New Republic in 2023, three years before his death. It’s the shortest article in the latest installment of Melville House’s “Last Interview” series, and Jackson was still sharp. He criticized Cornell West’s quixotic third-party bid for the presidency as divisive, explaining that the Democratic Party is the best bulwark against the resurgence of white supremacy.

Most of the book is devoted to five long-form interviews, conducted from 1969 through 2018 in settings as varied as Playboy and the Commonwealth Club. Some of the material is worthy only as historical footnotes, including his denunciation of comedian Flip Wilson for funning the Black church. However, his 1969 statements on the struggle against racism still sound bold, and his ‘80s comments on the federal budget deficit and rampant military spending at the expense of building a better society sound torn from today’s news.

In his introduction, Al Sharpton acclaims Jackson’s influence as an heir to “the prophetic tradition of the Black church” and his insistence that “the working people of every color in this country had more in common with each other than with the powerful interests that pitted them against one another.”

Get Jesse Jackson: The Last Interview on Amazon here.