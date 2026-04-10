Expand Judy Blume: A Life, by Mark Oppenheimer

Judy Blume, bestselling author of books such as Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, “helped establish a new genre—realism for young people—at a time when young readers had more autonomy, when cheap paperbacks, in mall stores, made books available,” writes her biographer, Mark Oppenheimer. The time was the ‘70s. In our own time, Blum has been banned from some school libraries.

Interviewing Blum and her circle, and with full access to her personal archive, Oppenheimer has written a laudatory virtually authorized account. Before Blum was a writer, she was a reader in a culturally inclined, East Coast Jewish household whose sensibility might be measured by the wedding gift she received from her brother, a copy of D.H. Lawrence’s Lady Chatterly’s Lover (still banned in the U.S. at the time). Blum’s children’s and young adult fiction was largely set in the world of her own children from whom she drew inspiration.

Get Judy Blume: A Life on Amazon here.