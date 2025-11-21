Expand Killing the Dead: Vampire Epidemics from Mesopotamia to the New World by John Blair

In Killing the Dead, John Blair, emeritus professor of medieval British history (Oxford University), ventures beyond his field to collect and analyze the phenomenon of “troublesome,” “restless” or “dangerous corpses”—the “unquiet dad.” Blair is unable to validate the assumption that belief in vampires is universal but finds that belief in many manifestations across all inhabited continents. Moreover, what we call vampires is “just one species within a large family of predatory supernatural entities,” he writes.

What will surprise most readers is the fear of the restless dead in Pennsylvania—that’s right, not Transylvania but the Keystone State—as well as New York, Rhode Island and elsewhere in New England into the 19th century and beyond. This was less Bram Stoker’s image of caped nocturnal predators than of corpses accused of emitting baneful influences on the living that entailed exhumation and “corpse killing.” Startling is the page where the author reproduces a 1949 article from a Pennsylvania paper reporting on “a strange graveside ritual” that involved burning the corpse’s clothing and sprinkling the body with salt.

Are the undead a sinister archetype of the universal unconscious or the result of cultural transmission over the millennia? Both? “If some motifs reflect socio-cultural change … others seem embedded and organic,” Blair writes. He concludes Killing the Dead with a detailed account from Romania—dated 2004.

