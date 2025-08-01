Expand Kitchens of Hope: Immigrants Share Stories of Resilience and Recipes from Home by Linda S. Svitak and Christin Jaye Eaton with Lee Svitak Dean 'Kitchens of Hope: Immigrants Share Stories of Resilience and Recipes from Home' by Linda S. Svitak and Christin Jaye Eaton with Lee Svitak Dean

What would America be without tacos and tortillas? Perhaps the easiest way to draw a picture of the immigrants’ contribution to the U.S. is through food. Recent immigrants have only diversified the menu.

Kitchens of Hope is a cookbook accompanied by a set of stories whose urgency has only heated up during the ICE age. For Doris Parker, exiting Liberia during her homeland’s civil war was a struggle of temporary status, “despite pursuing multiple avenues to seek asylum.” She contributes her recipe for peanut soup to Kitchens of Hope.

Many of the book’s contributors come from places even the current regime might find acceptable. Thekla Rura-Polley, a German with a Ph.D. from Madison, believes that immigrants can make a society more “vibrant,” and she makes what looks like a mean leek tart.

Ukraine is represented in Kitchens of Hope, as are stories and recipes from Norway, Nepal, Cuba, South Africa, Mongolia and Morocco. The dishes photograph deliciously, and the recipes appear easy to follow. As for tortillas, Gus Romero moved with his family to the U.S. at age 13, escaping poverty in Mexico. Using mom’s recipes, he prepares tortillas from heirloom corn for “a healthier, studier, more flavorful tortilla.”

