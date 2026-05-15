Expand Let’s Make Cocktails: A Comic Book Cocktail Book, by Sarah Becan

Comic books and cocktails would once have seemed as odd a coupling as mixing goat milk with beer. Nowadays, when almost any subject can turn graphic, Let’s Make Cocktails will raise no eyebrows. Author Sarah Becan is a graphic novelist whose frame-by-frame account of mixed drinks includes the uncertain origins of the word “cocktail” and other bits of history. Archeological evidence indicates people were mixing drinks as far back as 7000 BCE, and a few thousand years on, the panach (punch) of India was brought to England’s shores and onto her American colonies—and yes, those bright young things in Becan’s circa 1900 cocktail party illustration look like they’re having fun.

And then she gets round to the can-do part—how to best shake and stir, the science of “muddling” and “floating” when preparing mixed drinks and how to properly sugar a rim. Afterward come recipes for specific cocktails, including that Wisconsin favorite, the old fashioned.

Get Let's Make Cocktails on Amazon here.