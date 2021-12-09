Look: How a Highly Influential Magazine Helped Define Mid-Twentieth-Century America (Potomac Books), by Andrew L. Yarrow

Look - Andrew Yarrow

After World War II, Look became one of America’s most read magazines with a weekly circulation of 35 million, dwarfing the viewership nowadays of Fox and MSNBC. Historian Andrew L. Yarrow reconstructs the magazine’s story from its Midwest origins to its central role in American life before it abruptly folded in 1971. As Yarrow writes, Look reflected a very different America than the one onscreen today—a flawed, unfinished country that was moving upward rather than backsliding. Look was both observer and participant. Pioneering in its support of civil rights, Look sought to understand not condemn, unite rather than divide. Yarrow makes a strong case for Look as a mirror of an epoch when Americans were optimistic, problems seemed solvable and Republicans were rational.