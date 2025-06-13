Lunkers, Keepers, and Ones that Got Away by Jerry. Apps

Expand Lunkers, Keepers, and the Ones that Got Away by Jerry Apps 'Lunkers, Keepers, and the Ones that Got Away' by Jerry Apps

They say that every fisherman has a fish story and Jerry Apps shares many in his latest book. The lifelong angler and beloved Wisconsin essayist recounts four generations of family fishing memories—starting with his Depression era childhood on a Wisconsin farm. With cows to milk and gardens to tend, fishing on a warm summer evening was a treat, a time to relax and enjoy time together. Finding that time can be challenging nowadays but finding fish in Wisconsin shouldn’t be hard. Apps reminds us that our state contains more than 15,000 lakes and 84,000 miles of rivers and streams.

Buy Lunkers, Keepers, and the Ones that Got Away on Amazon here.