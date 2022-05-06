May a Busy Month for Authors Visiting Milwaukee

This is only a sampling of the wide range of first-time to much-celebrated authors who will be in town.

Blue Lake by Jeffrey D. Boldt

Renaissance Books at Southridge Mall will host an author appearance and book signing 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 for first-time novelist and former administrative law judge Jeffrey D. Boldt, presenting his book Blue Lake. Blue Lake focuses on a divorced lawyer and low-level state judge who wakes up in the hospital after having been shot. Then intrigue, mystery, environmentalism, and even love, weave throughout to create a story that will keep readers in suspense to the end. The Wisconsin setting for the book will be fun for local readers too.

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

On May 13 at 6:30 pm, Boswell Books will welcome Shelby Van Pelt, author of Remarkably Bright Creatures, for an in-person conversation with Daniel Goldin. In her new book, Van Pelt explores an unlikely friendship between a widowed woman trying to make ends meet by working the late shift cleaning up at an aquarium, and a giant Pacific octopus named Marcellus. As it turns out, Marcellus is a bit of a detective, and he decides to make it his business to solve the mysterious disappearance of the widow’s son some thirty years earlier. Humorous, clever, subtle, and beautifully written, Remarkably Bright Creatures is an excellent read and a fantastic first novel by Van Pelt. To register for this free, in-person event at Boswell Books here.

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

Fans of A Gentleman in Moscow won’t want to miss out on a chance to see the author, Amor Towles, discussing his latest award-winning work, The Lincoln Highway. Set in 1950s America, The Lincoln Highway tells the tale of young Emmet Watson who was just released from a juvenile work farm where he had just completed a 15-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter. The family farm was foreclosed on when his parents died, so Emmet made a plan to travel to California with his younger brother for a fresh start. Nothing goes as planned and Emmet finds himself on an adventure to New York instead. Towles will be appearing at the Pabst Theater 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. For more information or to purchase tickets for this event, click here.

This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub

New York Times bestselling author Emma Straub will appear at the Elm Grove Women’s Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in conversation with librarian Noah Weckwerth to discuss her newest book This Time Tomorrow. It’s pretty common to look back on your life and wonder “if you could go back to high school, what would you change?” In her novel, Straub expertly gives new life to this trope. The protagonist, Alice, is turning forty, and is pondering her life choices, including a strained relationship with her father. When she wakes up the next morning, somehow back in 1996, Alice discovers she may be able to use the perspective she’s gained throughout her life to make different choices this time around, especially with her father. Well written, with humor and wisdom, Straub offers a different type of love story, one centered on parent and child instead of romance.

For more information or to purchase tickets for this event, click here.