Expand Photo by Emily Schumacher Michael Schumacher (1950-2025) Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher authored dozens of books and was one of Wisconsin’s most prolific nonfiction writers. Over the course of a career that began in the ‘70s, he wrote biographies for major publishers of cultural giants from the 20th century. His subjects were as eclectic as his interests, and included Francis Ford Coppola, Eric Clapton, Al Kapp, Will Eisner and Allen Ginsberg. During the final decades of his life, Schumacher’s primary publisher was the University of Minnesota Press, where he worked on an unusual double track, editing Ginsberg’s letters and journals and writing maritime histories of the Great Lakes, including his 2025 book, Along Lake Michigan, which examined 14 shipwrecks in the lake from 1847 through 1940.

Schumacher passed away at his Kenosha home on December 29.

Shaped by in part by the ‘60s counterculture, Schumacher grew up in the Milwaukee area, where he wrote for the underground Bugle American paper in the ‘70s before becoming a lifelong resident of Kenosha. He was a researcher and historian by nature, comfortable in the archives but unafraid to interpret what he found according to his own lights. His interests were wide, and included books on sports as well as cartoons, film, music and Beat poetry. He held court at Frank’s Diner in Kenosha’s downtown, a setting out of the 1930s where he engaged passersby in one of his favorite pastimes—good conversation.

Schumacher spent some time in New York, the center of American publishing, but found that he could maintain a viable career far from the spotlights in the Midwest. He was always eager to share what he learned and wrote book reviews for the Shepherd Express. He was inspirational.