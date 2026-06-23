Midwest Author Finishes the ‘Logan’s Run’ Saga

Expand © United Artists Logan's Run - Film Poster A poster for 'Logan's Run' (1976)

The late ‘60s-early ‘70s were fertile times for dystopian science fiction. The glow had faded from the Kennedy era. America made it to the moon while entangled in an interminable war, widespread unrest and a counterculture that questioned society’s assumptions.

Inspired as events unfolded across the world, William F. Nolan coauthored one of the era’s enduring science-fiction novels, Logan’s Run. The dystopic future society whose solution for depleted resources is to kill everyone who turns 21 has had several sequels, the latest coauthored by Milwaukee expat Paul McComas. It will be published on June 23 by Hellbound Press, 50 years from the release date of the Logan’s Run film adaptation.

McComas saw the movie six times during its initial theatrical run, holding his 15th birthday party at a screening at Whitefish Bay’s Fox Bay Theater.

“The movie blew me away. Especially the first two-thirds,” he recalls. “At the 82-minute mark, with the introduction of Sir Peter Ustinov as Old Man, the so-far-nonstop narrative, well ... stops. His character is funny and sweet, but that's not the purpose of a SF/action-adventure film's third act. Don't get me wrong; within the final 30% there's still a lot to like: a terrific mano-a-mano fight scene; ample romance; an exciting underwater swimming sequence; a lovely, wordless finale; and a haunting end-credits segment. Still: no match for the high standard that has been set earlier.”

From Fandom to Collaboration

Expand Photo courtesy Paul McComas Paul McComas at 15 as Sandman Paul McComas at 15 as Sandman

That fandom led to his work on the new novel Logan’s Last Run, cowritten with Nolan before his death in 2022. At age 17, McComas typed up a 40-page Logan’s Run Reference Book sold by mail order. To his surprise, he received a $2 check and a handwritten note from Nolan, asserting, “You have the Logan spirit!”

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Flash-forward to 2002: “Scheduled to perform some of my darker work at the annual International Horror Guild convention, I was sent an advance events-schedule and saw that William F. Nolan was scheduled to accept the Guild's Living Legend Award,” McComas says. “I phoned my sister in Milwaukee and asked her to check my childhood closet for my scrapbook, find his letter, and mail it to me, all of which she did. I wrote to Nolan—enclosing a photocopy of his own '78 letter, thanking him for the early encouragement, and requesting a meet-up.”

Nolan greeted McComas at the con “like a long-lost son,” he continues. “I was in the front row for his Living Legend installation, and he was in the front row for my performance with a dancer/actress of an original 10-minute ‘political avant-horror’ piece. At breakfast I accepted his invitation to write the foreword for his upcoming non-genre-collection Ships in the Night (2005); he likewise accepted mine to write a blurb for my debut novel Unplugged (2002). He would go on to pen the foreword for my second novel, Planet of the Dates (2008.).”

Post-Apocalyptic Sequel

Expand Photo courtesy of Paul McComas William F. Nolan and Paul McComas 'Logan's Last Run' coauthors William F. Nolan and Paul McComas

And the friendship continued. When McComas pitched Nolan on co-authoring an idea he had for a post-apocalyptic SF novel, Nolan pivoted into, “’Why don't you and I co-author the fourth and final Logan novel instead?’” Twist my arm, right?” McComas says. “The only person in human history who'd have been more excited would be 14-year-old me; if I could, I'd go back through our new novel's oceanic time-portal and inform him. My main writing strength is characterization; I suspect that may have played a part in his co-author selection.”

With Logan’s Last Run, “one of my goals was to fill in the gaps … as well as create some compelling new characters,” McComas explains. “For our series-completing novel's title, he liked Logan's Journey; I, Logan's Quest; but what with his unfortunate passing five years ago—and the saga, thus, definitively ending with this, his co-authored swan song—I had to go with Logan's Last Run.”

Expand © United Artists Jessica and Logan running - Logan's Run Jessica and Logan running in 'Logan's Run' (1976)

The male-female protagonist couple of the new novel, Logan and Jessica, are confronted by an odyssey of obstacles. Among them, a pitiless tyranny dominating Earth’s northern hemisphere. Will Logan, trained as one of the regime’s enforcers, be able to turn his skill set for good? “Throughout the new book, Logan is haunted by nightmares of his uncounted past executions of innocents,” McComas says.

Are the Logan books better than the Logan movie? “Bill, as its co-author (with ‘Twilight Zone’ scribe George Clayton Johnson), sure thought so! Most of the series' fans would agree ... though some who saw the film first prefer it. I find a one-trumps-the-other stance reductive; each works quite well for its own medium,” McComas says, adding, not to mention that a film released in the Bicentennial summer included “gorgeous matte paintings of an empty, dead, rotting Washington D.C., its moot monuments to past democracy now enwrapped in vines and creepers. Actually, the image works even better for 2026 than it did for 1976.”

Get Logan's Last Run on Amazon here.