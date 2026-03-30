Milwaukee County is Rich in Locally Owned Book Shops

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Bay View Books and Music

2653 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The first thing you notice when walking into Bay View Books and Music is the music. There are rows of LP bins facing the entrance, and behind them, rows of CD bins, covering a wide variety of music since the dawn of the long-playing record. There are also Blu-rays and DVDs—and lots of books. Long aisles of books, including literature, military and political history, religion, philosophy and a section dedicated to horror fiction. (David Luhrssen)

Boswell Book Company

2559 N. Downer Ave.

Filling the space once occupied by the legendary Schwarz Books, Boswell offers a wide array of books in many subjects, including a section dedicated to Milwaukee authors. They sell an array of magazines, host a regular series of readings and signings for national and local authors, even booking authors of wide interest into larger spaces around the city. The store is spacious and comfortable, and the bargain table is always crowded with recent titles. (David Luhrssen)

Collector’s Edge Comics

2330 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

7826 W. Burleigh St.

In 1983 Collector’s Edge Comics opened its first shop on Milwaukee’s South Side. Longtime customers will also recall Howell Avenue, West Allis, East Side and Appleton Avenue stores. Multiple wins in Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee competitions would follow. Today two locations—in Bayview and also on Burleigh continue the tradition, offering the largest collection of comics and graphic novels in Wisconsin. In true comic shop form, Collector’s Edge website includes hilarious lore, including: A guy walks into the South shop to sell some comics and since Steve offered a lower price than he demanded, the guy proceeded to tear up the comics and storm out. (Blaine Schultz)

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Downtown Books

624 N. Broadway

Downtown Books has been buying and selling used books for decades. Their extensive inventory includes all major knowledge groups: history, science, religion, music, art and more. The fiction selection is large with abundant delights for fans of horror, mysteries and thrillers, science fiction, romance and YA. Downtown Books also deals in LPs, CDs, DVDs, comic books, framed prints and vintage magazines. If you can’t haul your collection to Downtown, call them: they make housecalls. (David Luhrssen)

Lion’s Tooth

2421 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Lion’s Tooth dedicates shelf space to local authors and zines, along with a curated selection of graphic novels and titles on music, culture and society with an emphasis on small presses or academic presses. They have provided a forum for Milwaukee writers to promote their work in an intimate setting. The comfortable, split-level storefront includes a coffee-tea bar and a couple of tables. (David Luhrssen)

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Lost World of Wonders

6913 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Lost World of Wonders is Milwaukee’s largest comic bookstore boasting a massive selection of recent and rare issues for collectors and casual fans alike. The shop also boasts a wide selection of manga (of all genres) along with a smaller selection of board games, trading cards, figures, and geeky gifts. Shoppers can enjoy a manga rewards program and a comic subscription service. (Caroline Danneker)

Melon

423 W. Pierce St.

Newly opened in Walker's Point, Melon is a new and used bookstore curated with art books, alternative comics, esoterica, spirituality and poetry. Currently open on weekends, the shop shares space with fellow businesses Bughouse and Coffe Wizardz. (Ben Slowey)

Milwaukee Liberation Center

1920 W. North Ave.

Having recently moved from its original location on Historic Mitchell St., the Milwaukee Liberation Center is a bookstore, event space and community hub for socialist and revolutionary literature, arts and activism, run by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). (Ben Slowey)

Niche Book Bar

1937 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

Enjoy some coffee, tea or wine with a good book at Niche, a bookstore specializing in titles of all kinds by Black authors or books that feature Black main characters. Having originated as a mobile "book bike" by founder Cetonia Weston, Niche opened in 2025 and doubles as an event space for author talks, book clubs, open mics and poetry readings. (Ben Slowey)

Renaissance Books

Mitchell International Airport

Renaissance Books has operated a succession of stores in Milwaukee since the 1950s; the airport location opened in 1979. Two years ago, the multi-generation family business began a new chapter when Alex John took the helm of the airport location. Located in the main terminal, the shop is well-lighted, organized and spacious The Little Readers Lounge is set up for kids with kids’ books and a play area. The unique archway is actually constructed of retired books. (Blaine Schultz)

× Expand Photo by Caroline Dannecker Story Keepers Books - West Allis, Wisconsin Story Keepers Books in West Allis, Wisconsin

Story Keepers Books

7035 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis

Story Keepers is a well-curated used bookstore with a love for all-things local which opened in Downtown West Allis in 2024. Wisconsin authors are highlighted in nearly every section and local artists’ and artisans’ works feature prominently in the curated gifts and artworks for sale that will delight any book lover. Every month, the shop hosts a variety of events from journaling to author talks and book swaps. (Caroline Dannecker)

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Thirst: A Romance Book Store

5209 W. North Ave.

Thirst Books has carved out a special place for romance readers in Milwaukee’s literary scene. This independent bookstore dedicates itself exclusively to romance, curating a wide, inviting selection for every kind of reader, from beloved classics to contemporary romance. Owner Kerrie Berg hosts events and gatherings that encourage writers and readers to connect and celebrate the genre together. (Sophia Hamdan)

Voyageur

2212 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Chances are you might find a cat asleep in the rocking chair by the door of Voyageur. And if you step inside, you could also come across another cat looking up in friendly expectation. Voyageur has a homey atmosphere with seating areas and more used books in the basement. On the ground floor are ladder-worthy shelves housing a neatly arranged collection of fiction, philosophy and more. Classical music from Wisconsin Public Radio added to the ambiance on my last visit. (David Luhrssen)

The Well Red Damsel

6429 W North Ave

The Well Red Damsel is Wisconsin’s first romance-only independent bookstore, now nestled in the heart of Wauwatosa. Owner Natasha Meyer offers a warm, welcoming space for avid readers and devoted romance enthusiasts alike to browse a curated selection across the genre. Beyond the shelves, Meyer’s hosts a variety of events, whether it’s meet-and-greet opportunities with local authors or engaging conversation in a book club. (Sophia Hamdan)

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Wonderland Bookshop

4001 N. Downer Ave., Shorewood

Located in the former Hayek’s Pharmacy building, woman-owned Wonderland Bookshop specializes in books for young readers but is sure to delight those of all ages with its whimsical interior décor and selection. A ‘Book Hospital’ display offers damaged books at a discount, a classics section boasts beautiful cover variants, and hand-written staff recommendations dot the shelves for casual browsers. The shop also hosts author events and an adult book club. (Caroline Dannecker)

Woodland Pattern Book Center

720 E. Locust St.

This cozy Riverwest establishment is an archive, gathering place and event venue for artists, poets and musicians alike, serving as a forum for connection, collaboration and imagination. The center is notable for its preservation of DIY and small press publishers with an estimated 25,000 titles, including the largest haiku collection in North America, most comprehensive contemporary poetry collection in the country and largest Native American section in the state. (Ben Slowey)