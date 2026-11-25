Expand Photo courtesy of DW Hanneken DW Hanneken DW Hanneken

DW Hanneken revisits the past in his latest novel, Playing with Fire. The Milwaukee author set his 2021 debut, Home Front, on a Wisconsin farm during World War II. For Playing with Fire, he moves the timeline forward by three decades, placing his story on Milwaukee’s West Side in the Bicentennial year of 1976.

“It's safe to say much of the story is semi-autobiographical,” says Hanneken. As Playing with Fire opens, Paul and Freddy, age 13, are ready to lark across a summer that promises to be without end. Expectations for middle-class boys in the ‘70s were minimal during vacation months; they were free to roam and explore the world around them—physically, not virtually. In Playing with Fire, the idyll is interrupted by events, including Freddy’s unexpected diagnosis of leukemia (from a cigarette-smoking MD).

The backdrop includes Born to Run on 8-track, the Brewers at County Stadium and home phones with chords that stretched from kitchen to bedroom. Hanneken also gets pinpoint specific to the story’s main setting, the West Side neighborhood of Washington Heights. He mentions St. Sebastian School, Peter’s Drug Store, Fred’s Drive-In, the Golden Zither and Ted’s Ice Cream. He describes the Heights as “a place where white-collar and blue-collar families mingled seamlessly together, and your bike was your steed. There were no helicopter parents back then; you were told to get out of the house after your chores were done and be back in time for dinner.”

Along with cancer, Paul and Freddy encounter a villainous entrepreneur, a woman who worships greed and wields power locally. Based on a true villain? “Honestly, I can't say she is based on a particular person from that time,” the author says. “Perhaps she's a bit of a mash-up of all the nasty people I've come across over the years.”

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His two protagonists ring true to their times and have something to tell us today. “Readers didn't have to grow up in the 1970s to connect with this story,” Hanneken says. “But if they did, they'll enjoy the flashback moments to a time when kids had paper routes, we loved music on vinyl, and who knows—maybe they'll feel like finding an old Schwinn Sting-Ray to navigate their own neighborhood.

“I also love how this book touches on topics that are as relevant today as they were in the 1970s—like women's rights, single parenthood, desegregation and inequality. It takes readers back to a time when ‘friending’ people happened after a game of pick-up hoops in the day or kick the can at night.”