Expand Mister Magic: The Graphic Novel, by Kiersten White with Veronica Fish, Andy T. Fish and Scott Peterson

Kiersten White is an award-winning author of children’s, young adult and adult novels, many of them steeped in the paranormal. Her suspenseful 2003 novel, Mister Magic, concerns a conspiracy by—let’s call them right-wing—parents to mold and conform their children’s minds with the aid of a sinister entity dwelling in a “dimensional rift.” Mister Magic has been adapted into a graphic novel by a trio of comic artists whose impressive resumes include work for Marvel, Archie, Dark Horse and DC Comics.

Get Mister Magic on Amazon here.