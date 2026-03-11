Mitchell International’s One of a Kind Renaissance Books

× Expand Photo via Renaissance Books Renaissance Books (2026) Renaissance Books with its new 'Little Readers Lounge' in Mitchell International Airport (Jan. 13, 2026)

Over six million travelers pass through Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport each year. Imagine that potential customer base.

Renaissance Books has operated a succession of stores in Milwaukee since the 1950s; the airport location opened in 1979. Two years ago, the multi-generation family business began a new chapter when Alex John took the helm of the airport location.

Alex says his grandfather George opened the original store Downtown in 1959 and his younger brother Bob founded the airport shop as the second location.

Alex had been working a “boring computer job” from home when the opportunity to run the bookstore presented itself in 2024.

“This is such a different, pleasant, environment to be in,” he says. “There is an energy to the airport, it is bright, it is lively. It is a little out of time and place. Half of our customers have been coming for a long time and half are surprised we even exist.”

Located in the main terminal, the shop is well-lighted, organized and spacious. Last year Alex saw an opportunity when the shoeshine stand next door closed. He opened the Little Readers Lounge, a room set up for kids with kids’ books and a play area. The unique archway is actually constructed of retired books.

Amenities? The airport offers covered parking and free parking for 30 minutes. At approximately 50,000 books, you’d better be a focused shopper.

Following the original downtown location, Renaissance operated the legendary five-story location on Plankinton Avenue. A location at Grand Avenue Mall followed and eventually shifted to Southridge Mall—that location of Renaissance Books is slated to reopen in the near future.