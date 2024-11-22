‘Moments of Happiness: A Wisconsin Band Story’ by Mike Leckrone and Doug Moe

Expand Moments of Happiness by Mike Leckrone

Mike Leckrone took charge of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band in 1968. Before long, they were almost as popular as the Badgers for their skill and showmanship at half-time and postgame. During the ‘80s, some said they played better than the team.

Since retiring in 2019, Leckrone worked on his memoir, Moments of Happiness, with former Madison magazine editor Doug Moe. The UW Marching Band had gone slack before his arrival, and he drilled them hard, “emphasizing physical conditioning,” he writes. Always a showman, Leckrone slowed down a little in his last years from health problems. “I wanted to step away while feeling I was still at the top of my game or near it,” he concludes. “Having others suggest it was time for me to leave was not anything I wanted to hear.” Since 2019 he has hosted a podcast, “Listening with Leckrone.”

