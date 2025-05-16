Expand Mornings Without Mii by Mayumi Inaba, translated by Ginny Tapley Takemori 'Mornings Without Mii' by Mayumi Inaba, translated by Ginny Tapley Takemori

The life of prize-winning Japanese novelist and poet Mayumi Inaba was cut short by cancer in 2014. Her memoir, Mornings Without Mii, touches on juggling a creative life with the obligations of family and a particular creature that entered her life, her beloved cat, Mii. The memoir is observant of the cruelty of nature and humanity, as well as our capacity for kindness and empathy. Mii becomes a useful device for presenting the author-protagonist with challenges. In any culture, our pets are often easier companions than our fellow humans.

